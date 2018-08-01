Pet partners in Mattson Lower Harbor Park

MARQUETTE — Down in Mattson Lower Harbor Park some kids were able to read and play with some therapy dogs today.

The Superior Land Pet Partners and the Peter White Public Library teamed up for a dog reading program. Superior Land Pet Partners is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to help people with pet therapy. Even the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter was at the event seeking donations.

The program itself allows children to practice becoming more comfortable with reading to groups and others.

The best part you get to be partnered up with a dog in the process.

“They get to read to the dogs and they are all trained therapy dogs,” said Youth services assistant, Amanda Pierce. “So there is no judgment on their reading skills and they are just happy to have somebody read and cuddle with them.”

This event allows young children to practice reading to some good listeners and the dogs got some belly rubs at the end.

