Construction Zone Awareness Week reminds drivers to keep workers safe

MARQUETTE — There are two seasons in Michigan: winter and construction. Nearing the end of winter, we need to be reminded to take it slow in construction zones.

This week is construction zone awareness week. The Michigan State Police will be cracking down on drivers who may be putting the construction workers at risk for injury or even death.

“We just remind people to slow down, because there’s going to be a lot of construction work going on, and those people doing the work are men and women who are putting their lives at jeopardy trying to fix our roads. We will be taking a zero tolerance approach when it comes to reckless driving, distracted driving, speeding, and etcetera,” said Captain John Halpin, commander of the Michigan State Police 8th district.

So keep your eyes on the road, watch out for those orange signs, and drive the speed limit. Repercussions for violating the rules or injuring a worker double in work zones.