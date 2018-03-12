One taken to hospital following two-vehicle accident

MARQUETTE — One driver was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Marquette on Monday.

At 11:17 a.m., Marquette Police responded to an accident on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and West Bluff Street in Marquette. The first driver, 24-year-old Aunjah Turnbull of New Jersey, was stopped at a stop sign on eastbound West Bluff Street.

The second driver, 21-year-old Kyndra Fraly of Marquette, was traveling southbound on Lincoln Avenue when Turnbull entered the intersection and collided with Fraly’s vehicle. Turnbull sought her own medical treatment, while Fraly was transported to UPHS-Marquette by UP Health System EMS.

Turnbull was cited for failing to yield.

The City of Marquette Fire Department assisted on the scene.