Investigators believe Ishpeming bomb threat was ‘never valid’

ISHPEMING — Authorities investigated an Ishpeming apartment building on Saturday after a bomb threat was reported.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department received information that a subject in the Phelps Square Apartments was making a bomb with the intent of using it in the apartment building. Officers conducted a search of the apartment where the bomb was supposedly in and the surrounding area.

No bomb or bomb making materials were located in the apartment. Investigators believe that the threat was never valid.

The Ishpeming Police were assisted by the Michigan State Police and Negaunee Police Department.