Union ratifies new contract with university

MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University’s AFSCME 1094 union, which represents food services staff, maintenance employees and police officers, has ratified a three-year contract. The vote passed 79 to 8.

The contract is effective Oct. 1, 2017-Sept. 30, 2020. Terms include across-the-board 2 percent wage increases for each of the three years of the contract. The agreement also includes an enrollment incentive for fiscal years 2019 and 2020 tied to specific growth in student enrollment.

The contract is pending approval by the NMU Board of Trustees.