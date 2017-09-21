Velodrome Coffee hosts grand celebration

MARQUETTE– Working through the week has many people counting down till Friday. This week not only is Friday bringing in the weekend but also $2 lattes, a free gift certificate, and much more-thanks to one local coffee shop.

Velodrome Coffee in Marquette is offering something for everyone Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during their Grand Opening party. Velodrome has been open for a couple weeks now but the owners are ready to celebrate business in full swing. Friday specials include buy one gift card get a second at the same value for free, a free journal with the purchase of a brew device, tea specials and more.

“We’re going to have drink specials all day, we’re going to have $2 lattes from our normal hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., we’re going to give away a $100 gift card, and we’re going to have some awesome sales for our merchandise,” co owner Brice Sturmer. “In the evening around six or so we’re going to bring in some music and it’s going to shift to a bit of a party vibe. We’re just going to have some fun and break in the business.”

Velodrome is staying open late with beats from DJ Bubba Smith. According to coffee shop on-goers the environment at Velodrome is clean, crisp, and inviting. The coffee shop is named after a biking term- anyone who bikes to grab a cup of joe receives $1 off. The owners recommend if you cannot find a parking space to try Sixth Street.