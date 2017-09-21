U.P. Airport receives grant for $1.6 million

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow today announced that Houghton County Memorial Airport will receive a $1,629,463 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) which will be used to rehabilitate the runway and apron, as well as purchase snow removal equipment.

“The Houghton County Memorial Airport helps bolster the local economy by connecting Keweenaw Peninsula residents and businesses with the world,” said Senator Peters. “This additional support will help the airport make important equipment and infrastructure updates that are critical to keeping air travel safe and efficient.”

“This investment will make traveling to and from the Upper Peninsula safer and more efficient,” said Senator Stabenow. “Safe and reliable air travel will also help encourage businesses to invest in the region and create jobs.”

“Residents of Copper Country rely on Houghton County Memorial Airport for dependable air travel,” said Dennis Hext, Houghton County Memorial Airport Manager. “This funding will allow us to improve safety, help support jobs in the region and ensure the airport’s long term success.”