UP towns rank safest for colleges

MARQUETTE–Sending your child away to college is an exciting and scary time. But finding out your student is attending one of the safest university towns in the U.S. can help put your mind at ease.

The U.P.’s very own Houghton and Marquette landed on Safewise’s 2017 safest college towns in America. Home to the Michigan Tech Huskies, Houghton ranked number sixteen on the list. Marquette was not far behind ranking number nineteen out of thirty. According to Safewise the list was chosen through analyzing the most recent FBI crime statistics, as well as safety-oriented programs and initiatives in college cities throughout the nation.