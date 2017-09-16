Police locate runaway juvenile

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — A juvenile is back home tonight after he ran away from his parents Saturday afternoon in Negaunee Township.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on County Road 492 at approximately 3:00 p.m. on a report of a runaway juvenile. Police determined the juvenile was last seen running away from his parents on Trail 8.

Two hours later, the juvenile was located at a relative’s residence in KI Sawyer. The juvenile was unharmed and returned to the custody of his parents.