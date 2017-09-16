Mountain biker finds dead ATV rider

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal four-wheeler accident.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to an area north of the Noquemanon Trail off of Forrestville Road in Marquette Township at approximately 12:12 p.m. Saturday. A lone mountain biker found a dead ATV rider pinned under the machine.

Identification of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of their family. The Marquette County Special Operations Unit and the Marquette Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.