Three people taken to hospital after two-vehicle accident

MARQUETTE — Three people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Thursday evening between Marquette and Harvey.

Emergency responders were dispatched to US-41 near the Birchmont Hotel just after 6:15 p.m. Marquette Police say an 83-year-old Clinton Township man driving a Buick Enclave pulled out of the hotel driveway and hit a Chysler Town and Country van driven by a 38-year-old man from Gulliver.

Both the 83-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman in the Enclave were transported to UP Health System – Marquette for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Only one person, a 27-year-old Gulliver woman, was injured in the accident.

The driver of the Enclave was ticketed for failure to yield.