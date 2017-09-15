National Ski Hall of Fame celebrates new inductees

ISHPEMING — This weekend, the National Ski Hall of Fame is celebrating the accomplishments of many deserving inductees in its Hall of Fame Weekend event. Seven men and women were enshrined today at the Hall of Fame in Ishpeming, in recognition of their careers in winter sports.

Many festivities are going on this weekend, and a few are open to the public. A ski jumper reunion and an enshrinement dinner were held this evening. Private tours of the hall of fame were given, showing off just some of the memorabilia.

“It’s always all about the honorees, and making sure that we’re providing the best recognition for the top athletes and industry pioneers of the sports,” said Executive Director of the National Ski Hall of Fame, Justin Koski.

“I’ve been very involved with organizing over the years many different things,” said honoree, Bernie Weichsel. “I ran the first organized freestyle event in the 1970’s, and I run the major consumer ski and snowboard expos across the country.”

A Hall of Fame Golf outing will also be held tomorrow at the Wawonowin Golf Course, and a class of 2016 Banquet will be held afterwards.