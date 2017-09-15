Missing girls found & returned home

MARQUETTE — Two girls who were reported missing Thursday night have been found and returned home safe and sound.

The Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 9:30 p.m. Thursday about the two missing girls. Charity Pera, 14, and Abigail Borlek, 11, went for an ATV ride and never returned home.

Family members went searching for the girls. They found the ATV and the helmets the girls were wearing, but there was no sign of the two juveniles.

At 4:25 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office reported the girls were located and returned to their families.