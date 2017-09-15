Second Annual U.P. Suicide Prevention Conference

MARQUETTE– One local community gathered Friday morning discussing a serious issue and how to deal with it in our community.

The Marquette County Health Department and Dial Help partnered up hosting the second annual Upper Peninsula Suicide Prevention Conference at the Ramada Inn. The conference addressed emerging issues in suicide prevention was well as local, regional, and national efforts.

“Suicide is an issue that impacts all of us, when we lose somebody to suicide that’s an issue that affects our whole community. We’re going to look at some of the things that are happening in our community already that address suicide prevention and some things that we might be able to implement,” Dial Help social worker Megan Giacoletto. “We’re also going to look at some special populations such as; veterans and the Native American community and how they’re disproportionately impacted by suicide.”

Speakers at the conference included Adam Fletz with Michigan Tech and representatives from the veteran community. Special topics covered included reducing stigma and ethical decision making. The month of September is National Suicide Awareness month, which is represented with blue ribbons. Anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide should reach out to the National Suicide Hotline.