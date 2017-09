CRYSTAL FALLS — Sentencing for an Alpha man convicted of second-degree murder has been pushed back.

According to Iron County Prosecutor Melissa Powell, Alfred Saario, 66, was appointed a new defense counsel for sentencing. He will now be sentenced September 29th instead of next week.

Last month, a jury convicted Saario of second-degree murder. He shot and killed his stepdaughter, Jamie Lee James, 29, at his Alpha residence in June of 2016.