New historical marker commemorating U.P. ‘pioneer’ unveiled

ESCANABA — A Michigan Historical Marker dedication ceremony took place in Escanaba Thursday afternoon.

The ceremony commemorated the Charles Brotherton House, which stands on Ogden Avenue in Escanaba. The house was built in 1873 and was listed on the State Register of Historical Sites based on the significant contribution to the U.P. of the house’s first owner, Charles Brotherton. Brotherton, who came up here in 1852, was a pioneer surveyor whose work for the U. S. Government and the Chicago and Northwestern Railroad played a key role in the development of the region.

“Charles was really a trailblazer, in the real sense of the word. And the fact that we own his house is just marvelous to us,” said Jan Curtis, current owner of the house.

Dr. Charles Lindquist gave a short historical presentation about Brotherton and the legacy he has left behind. Other featured speakers included the city’s mayor, Marc Tall, as well as former representative Ed McBroom on behalf of Senator Tom Casperson and Representative Beau LaFave. There was also a special appearance by several of Brotherton’s descendants. Curtis said she hopes people stop by and ask about the house and its history.