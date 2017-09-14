Missing woman with dementia located by police

CASPIAN — After receiving a report of a missing Caspian resident with dementia, a search began and she was found several hours later.

Around 12:21 P.M. on Thursday, Iron County Central Dispatch received a call of a 62-year old Caspian resident with dementia that had wondered away from her home. Deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on East Caspian Ave. and began their search.

At approx. 2:50 P.M., deputies located the lost subject around 1 mile from her home, she was found walking on an ATV trail between Caspian and Iron River. Deputies reported that the female was found in good physical condition and was returned home to her husband.