Historic plane visiting U.P.

KINGSFORD — The first-ever mass produced airliner is visiting the Ford Airport, offering rides to anyone who wants to take a flight to the past.

The Ford Tri-motor, also known as the first luxury airliner redefined world travel and kicked off the beginning of commercial flight. From 1926 through 1933, Ford Motors built these aircrafts with the first one flying in the summer of 1929. Anyone of any age is invited to take a ride on the plane; flights are being offered from Thursday through Sunday at the airport.

All proceeds from the tickets go to the Experimental Aircraft Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to giving everyone a flying experience.

ABC 10’s Melanie Palmer will have an in-depth look at the historic plane on Friday on ABC 10 News Now.