Student enrollment up at Michigan Tech

HOUGHTON — Preliminary enrollment figures required by the state of Michigan have been tabulated by Michigan Technological University. At 7,319 students, Michigan Tech marks a sixth straight year of enrollment growth. With 51 students more than last year, this is the fourth straight year Michigan Tech has recorded its largest student body since 1983.

The number of undergraduates grew by 90 students (1.5 percent). This year Michigan Tech will enroll its second-largest class of new graduate students (428) after graduating a record number of graduate students last year. The 651 graduate degrees (PhD, MS and certificates) awarded last year represented an 11.5 percent increase from the previous year.

There are 1,983 women enrolled at Michigan Tech this fall, the highest number ever recorded. The proportion of women grew again this year, making up 27.1 percent of the student body, at the same time overall enrollment was increasing as well. That’s nearly a three percentage point increase since 2005. Domestic student diversity comprised of underrepresented ethnic populations increased to 491 students, also an all-time high, making up 8.2 percent of the student body.