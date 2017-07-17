Largest local one day festival preparation

MARQUETTE– According to the Marquette Downtown Development Authority Blueberry Festival is the largest one day event in Marquette.

With the festival approaching shortly, preparation has been in the works for awhile now. This is the 16th year in a row the festival has been held. Blueberry cuisine, arts, and jewelry will fill the streets of downtown Marquette Friday July 28th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. This year the event will host a total of 96 vendors.

“This is definitely probably the biggest one day event in Marquette,” DDA, Promotions & Event Coordinator Tara Laase-McKinney said. “We get tons and tons of people, locals, and people from all across the U.P. coming to Marquette just for Blueberry Fest and it’s a great start to a really long weekend.”

The family friendly event has something for all ages. On-goers can enjoy live music at the Blueberry Jam stage, located on Washington Street and Front Street. Performances will also be held during a youth talent show in the afternoon. The same weekend Art on the Rocks and the Outback Art Fair are held on Saturday and Sunday.