Hiker missing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

MUNISING — Officials at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore are looking for a missing hiker.

The woman’s name is Cara Moore. She’s been missing since Friday.

Moore was last seen Friday afternoon walking on Little Beaver Lake Trail. Cara is a white female in her 50’s.

She is 5’4″, with long gray hair and metal rimmed glasses. Moore is wearing black pants, tennis shoes, a purple sweatshirt, along with a turquoise jacket and a multicolored backpack.

If anyone sees Cara Moore, you’re asked to call 911.