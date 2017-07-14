Potulny, Wildcats host youth hockey camp

MARQUETTE — This week, several young hockey players made their way to the Berry Events Center for the annual NMU hockey camp, hosted by the Wildcats hockey team.

This camp focused mostly on the fundamentals like skating and puck control. First year head coach Grant Potulny says the most important part of the camp is creating that bond between the NMU players and the campers.

“Over the course of a week with a hockey camp, I’ve always felt that you have to work on the individual skills. But the big thing about camp is you have a week to help these guys fall in love with the game. That’s the most important thing for us is that we have a lot fun with these guys. They leave here, one, love the game and two, loving the game of hockey,” Potulny said.

Before coming to Marquette, Potulny has held his own summer hockey camps for several years while serving as an assistant coach at the University of Minnesota.

And he’s excited to see where the talent level is at in Hockeyville USA.

“A friend of mine told me when I took the job that Marquette is a sneaky–good hockey town. And he was right on. There’s some good players here. There’s some really good people that I’ve met in the Marquette Youth Hockey Association. I need to get over there and meet some more of them. We’re going to be very involved. My children are at that age where they’re going to be involved in the program. I kind of have to learn as I go, but the future looks great here,” said Potulny.

For more information on other camps, head to the NMU Wildcats website.