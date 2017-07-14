UPDATE: Missing woman rescued

UPDATE: Friday, July 14th, 2017 5:05 a.m. ET

ABC 10 has confirmed with the family of LeeAnn Wilmoth that she has been located and rescued early this morning in Alger County. Her condition and the status of Eric Ruska is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC10UP.com for the very latest on this situation.

UPDATE: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 2:00 p.m. ET

The Michigan State Police have re;leased a photo they believe is the exact truck belonging to Eric Ruska.

Law enforcement officials are actively still looking for Ruska and LeeAnn Wilmoth, who have been missing since Sunday. Ruska is a registered sex offender and has served time in prison for kidnapping.

Wilmoth’s family last heard from her Sunday. Wilmoth told them she was going fishing with a co-worker, later identified as Ruska.

If you see Ruska’s truck, do not approach the vehicle; simply call 911.

You can view a picture of the truck below:

UPDATE: Thursday, July 13th, 2017 9:35 a.m. ET

Law enforcement officials are still actively searching for LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth and Eric Scott Ruska.

UPDATE: Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 11: 30 a.m. ET

The Michigan State Police and several other law enforcement agencies are actively looking for LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth, 28, of Cooks and Eric Scott Ruska, 37.

Detective Sargent Jay Peterson of the MSP Negaunee Post tells ABC 10 an MSP Dive Team is conducting an operation at Chicago Lake in Delta County, where the two were reportedly last heard from.

“Obviously at the end of the day, we just want our little sister home, she’s the youngest of five. We just want her home and safe. If Eric hears this and is with her, our only wish is that he will let her go and run himself but let our little sister go so she can come back and be with family,” said Brother of LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth, Gerald Schneider.

Law enforcement is also looking for Ruska’s 2006 black Chevy Colorado pickup truck with Michigan License Plate BVB 7631. Peterson says if you see the truck, do not approach it and just call 911.

Wilmoth and Ruska reportedly spent Sunday fishing together at Chicago Lake. Ruska is a registered sex offender. He spent 10 years in prison for an incident that occurred in Alger County back in 2004.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 4:50 p.m. ET

ABC 10 has talked to a family member of LeeAnn Wilmoth. The family member, who wishes to remain anonymous, tell us a maroon colored Ford F-150 and kayak that belong to LeeAnn were found Monday night at Chicago Lake.

They also tell us police have located a trailer and boat that belong to Eric Ruska. The family member also told us Eric and LeeAnn work at the same place and that he has a past history of kidnapping women, where he allegedly drugs them, rapes them and keeps them for a certain amount of time.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of LeeAnn Wilmoth or Eric Ruska, you are urged to contact the Michigan State Police or call 911.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 1:35 p.m. ET

One of the two missing people the Michigan State Police is searching for does have a criminal history.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections Offender Tracking System, Eric Scott Ruska, 37, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct – third degree and kidnapping in Alger County back in 2004. The alleged incidents occurred in December of 2003.

He was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Ruska was released from prison in December of 2015.

He is also a registered sex offender and the vehicle police are looking for does belong to him.

DELTA COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post is currently investigating a complaint involving two missing people.

LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth, 28, and Eric Scott Ruska, 37, were last heard from on Sunday, July 9 in the Chicago Lake area in Delta County. The two may be traveling in a black 2006 Chevy Colorado with a Michigan license plate and has significant rust on it.

Multiple agencies in Delta, Alger and Marquette counties are working on the investigation. If you have any information on the whereabouts of LeeAnn Wilmoth or Eric Ruska, you are urged to contact the MSP at (906) 475-9922.