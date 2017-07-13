Legislation would eliminate pistol-free zones for CPL holders

LANSING, MICH. — State Representative Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, has introduced legislation to allow law-abiding holders of concealed pistol licenses to carry in more areas “for the defense of himself and the state,” pursuant to the constitution of Michigan.

“As it turns out, criminals are ignoring pistol-free zones. I wish that were not the case, but we do not live in a Utopia,” LaFave said. “If the bad guys are going to carry guns into gun-free zones, I want to give the good guys the legal ability to protect themselves and their families.”

The bill would eliminate the CPL requirement, allowing all legal gun owners to carry anywhere CPL holders are currently allowed to carry.

“It’s a disgrace that honest, law-abiding people are required to pay a fee and obtain a license from the government to exercise a right guaranteed in our constitutions,” LaFave said. “It’s time to eliminate undue burdens that have been placed on Michigan gun owners for far too long. We must ensure that lawful people are not prosecuted for exercising a right laid out in the U.S. and Michigan constitutions.”

Under the four-bill legislative package, the current concealed pistol licensing structure will remain in place, allowing individuals who hold a CPL to continue to carry concealed pistols in other states with reciprocity. Unlicensed individuals will not be permitted to carry concealed in pistol-free zones, however, individuals who choose to obtain a CPL will be allowed to carry in restricted areas.

House Bills 4851-54 were referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.