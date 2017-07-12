Passenger killed in motorcycle accident

MECAN, WI — An Escanaba woman riding on a motorcycle was killed when the driver lost control while trying to avoid a deer.

Deputies were called at 4:09 p.m. Tuesday to County Road C in the town of Mecan, Wisconsin on a report of a crash. Investigators said the motorcycle, driven by 44–year old Ronald Sinnaeve of Brampton, Michigan, was traveling south on County Road C and approaching a curve when Sinnaeve braked, sending the motorcycle to the ground and sliding into the east ditch.

Sinnaeve told deputies he saw a deer come out of the woods and he braked, losing control. He said both he and Vermote were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. Sinnaeve and his passenger, Jennifer Vermote, 44, of Escanaba, Michigan went down an embankment.

Both passengers were wearing helmets during the time of the crash. Vermote was pronounced dead at the scene.