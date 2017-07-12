Huskies picked for NCAA D2 Football Showcase Game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Michigan Tech football team has been selected to play in an NCAA Division II Football Showcase game when the Huskies host Grand Valley State University September 16th at Sherman Field. The contest will be streamed live on ESPN3 and will be available on the ESPN app. The NCAA national office announced the complete 18 game regular season schedule on Wednesday.

The first 18 games of the football showcase are predetermined matchups. Four additional flex games — highlighting crucial matchups — will be finalized later in the football season and played in November.

“The collaboration with ESPN provides a continued opportunity to showcase Division II’s balanced student-athlete experience,” said Terri Steeb Gronau, vice president of Division II. “The student-athletes who will be featured in these games have made incredible achievements on and off the field, and we’re excited to share their abilities with a broad national audience on ESPN3.”

Ten teams in the 2017 package appeared in the Division II playoffs, and nine finished the 2016 season ranked in the top 25 of the American Football Coaches Association Division II poll. All 18 games currently scheduled are conference matchups.

“The quality of Division II football continues to rise,” said Steve Mullins, incoming chair of the Division II Football Committee and director of athletics at Arkansas Tech. “We are proud to provide our fans and communities the opportunity to watch some of the most exciting teams across the nation.”

ESPN3 is ESPN’s live multiscreen sports network, a destination that delivers thousands of exclusive sports events annually. It is accessible on computers, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the ESPN app. The network is currently available nationwide at no additional cost to fans who receive their high-speed internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider. It is also available at no cost to U.S. college students and U.S.-based military personnel via computers, smartphones and tablets connected to on-campus educational and on-base military broadband and Wi-Fi networks.

Michigan Tech wrapped up the 2016 season 4-6, but had huge wins over 9th ranked Ashland and the 7th straight Miner’s Cup victory in overtime at Northern Michigan. The Huskies kickoff the 2017 season at home on Thursday night August 31st against Truman State. This year’s schedule features six home games with Northern Michigan, Wayne State, Davenport, and Ferris State coming to Houghton in addition to Truman State and Grand Valley State.

(INFORMATION COURTESY OF MICHIGAN TECH ATHLETICS)