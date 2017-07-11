Police investigating several malicious destruction of property complaints

MARQUETTE — Local police are asking for the public’s help to obtain information about several malicious destruction of property complaints.

According to officers from the Marquette City Police Department, on Friday June 30, 2017, between 5pm and 10pm, several vehicles were “keyed” in the parking lot at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

If you observed any suspicious activity in the area or may have information regarding the investigation, officers are urging that you contact them at (906) 228-0400 or message their Facebook page.