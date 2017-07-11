UPDATE: Missing man has criminal history

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 11th, 2017 1:35 p.m. ET

One of the two missing people the Michigan State Police is searching for does have a criminal history.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections Offender Tracking System, Eric Scott Ruska, 37, pleaded guilty to Criminal Sexual Conduct – third degree and kidnapping in Alger County back in 2004. The alleged incidents occurred in December of 2003.

He was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison. Ruska was released from prison in December of 2015.

DELTA COUNTY — The Michigan State Police Negaunee Post is currently investigating a complaint involving two missing people.

LeeAnn Marie Wilmoth, 28, and Eric Scott Ruska, 37, were last heard from on Sunday, July 9 in the Chicago Lake area in Delta County. The two may be traveling in a black 2006 Chevy Colorado with a Michigan license plate and has significant rust on it.

Multiple agencies in Delta, Alger and Marquette counties are working on the investigation. If you have any information on the whereabouts of LeeAnn Wilmoth or Eric Ruska, you are urged to contact the MSP at (906) 475-9922.