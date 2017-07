LAVAL, QUEBEC — The U.P.’s most popular and well known gas station chain is being sold to a Canadian company.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reports Holiday Stationstores Inc. is being sold Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. of Laval Quebec. The deal was announced Monday.

Holiday was founded back in 1928. The franchise has 522 stores in 10 states and nearly 6,000 employees.

The deal is expected to be done next year.