Local business hosts unique date night

MARQUETTE– The weekend may be a few days away, but it’s never too early to plan a date with your special someone. One local business is giving couples an opportunity to get fit together.



PureBody is offering a couples boot camp for all ages this Saturday at 11 A.M. There is no need to worry, the activities do not have couples train one another. Significant others will be working out along side one another, doing sets of exercises meant for all ability levels.



“We are so excited to bring this, offering not only healthy humans but also healthier relationships,” owner/instructor Kacie Hanford said. “So couples work together, we have not only couple workouts but we also help kind of guide, help, and train. We are the ones holding the whistles not you guys.”



Hanford said the class is mainly about having fun and becoming your best self together.

If you register today the class is $45 starting Wednesday the price jumps up to $50. PureBody is also hosting a class for the singles looking to meet someone. Later in the evening a singles mingles class will be held. The classes include an ice breaker, workout, and speed dating- the only one in Marquette.

To sign up visit the PureBody app or go to PureBody located on Washington Street.