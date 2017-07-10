UPDATE: Police release name of man arrested on drug charges

UPDATE — Monday, July 10th, 2017 11:40 ET

A 21-year-old Hermansville arrested over the weekend for being in possession of components used to make meth has been arraigned.

Devin Wodrazka faces two felony drug charges in Delta County, after police found pseudoephedrine in his vehicle during a traffic stop Saturday night in Gladstone. Wodrazka remains lodged in jail on a $150,000 bond.

His preliminary exam is scheduled for July 27th. A 16-year-old girl, who was also inside the vehicle, was lodged at Bay Pines for violating conditions of her probation.

GLADSTONE — A 21-year-old Hermansville man was arrested Saturday for being in possession of components used to make meth.

An officer with Gladstone Public Safety made a traffic stop just before 6:00 p.m. on South Hill Road in the City of Gladstone. During the stop, components that are used to manufacture meth were found in the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and lodged at the Delta County Jail on the charge of purchasing pseudoephedrine to make meth. A 16-year-old girl, who was also inside the vehicle, was lodged at Bay Pines for violating conditions of her probation.

At this time, the case remains under investigation. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office assisted Gladstone Public Safety at the scene.