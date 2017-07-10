MARQUETTE–Summer nights in the UP are unforgettable, especially when you’re a care-free high-schooler. In Marquette, one local summer theatre is producing a timeless show about the joys and struggles of being a youth in the 1950’s.

Lake Superior Theatre is performing Grease, a classic musical set in 1959, as high school students prepare to start the school year. Greasers sporting leather jackets, and gossiping girls in pink collide in this fun and exciting show. It’s a love story between Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski, and their summer fling that turns into something more. The theatre comes alive with original songs like “Greased Lighting”, and “We Go Together.”

“The show has been a lot of fun,” said assistant director, Nathan Morgan. “Grease is a classic, and everyone knows the show, so that’s both good and bad because there’s a lot that people expect, but it also gives us a lot to work off of. We know these characters, we know the story.”

“Everybody should come see it, it’s going to be fantastic – the cast is really fantastic, said Griffin Pepin, who plays Roger, a greaser. “It’s just going to be a great time.”

Grease opens at Lake Superior Theatre on Tuesday at 7:30pm, and runs for three weeks from Tuesday to Saturday. Tickets for adults are $15, seniors and students are $12, and children 14 and under are $7.50. You can find tickets online and through the Northern Michigan University ticketing system.