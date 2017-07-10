Bookstore hosting a book series for kids

HANCOCK — North Wind Books in Hancock is hosting a four-part Children’s Unique Book series on Mondays this July.

Each program will highlight themed children’s books and a special guest host. Monday’s theme was books about music.

A crowd gathered to listen to special guest host and Finlandia University Campus Pastor Soren Schmidt sing and read to the children.

“We’re going to sing some very active songs so that the kids get motions and they get active. Some of the songs also have books that are associated with them, so they can take a look and peruse the books and look around at everything North Wind Books has to offer,” said Schmidt.

Next Monday, to go along with an animal theme, author and illustrator Leslie Helakoski will read her newly released book, Hoot & Honk.