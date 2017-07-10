Bay College discusses new developments

IRON MOUNTAIN–Community members gathered at Bay College West in Iron Mountain on Monday to hear conversation about new developments at the school.

President Dr. Laura Coleman held a town hall meeting to inform the public, and to answer any questions they might have had.

Topics included an upcoming accreditation site visit, a new administrative focus on workforce development, and even a new athletic program beginning in the fall.

“I’m really excited at the opportunities for us to serve the high school population through dual-enrollment and early college,” said Bay College President, Dr. Laura Coleman. “And I’m really excited about the new position that we’re going to have here that’s going to work directly with the community and with businesses, to find out what their specific needs are.”

Dr. Coleman says the community voice is very important to her and to Bay College as a whole.