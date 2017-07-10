Local man killed in go-cart crash

TOPICS:

Posted By: Lauren July 10, 2017

MUNISING TOWNSHIP– A fatal crash involving a go-cart type vehicle took the life of a Wetmore man Sunday night.

According to the Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to  Powell Lake Rd near Lost Lake Rd for a personal injury crash.

Investigation at the scene revealed a go-cart type vehicle was travelling northbound on Powell Lake Rd and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked in a private drive.

The passenger 31 year-old Wetmore man, Troy White died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, a 15 year-old male from Munising, was transported to UP Health System in Marquette and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Munising Police Department, Munising Township Fire Department,and Alger County EMS.

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles