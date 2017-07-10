Local man killed in go-cart crash

MUNISING TOWNSHIP– A fatal crash involving a go-cart type vehicle took the life of a Wetmore man Sunday night.

According to the Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to Powell Lake Rd near Lost Lake Rd for a personal injury crash.

Investigation at the scene revealed a go-cart type vehicle was travelling northbound on Powell Lake Rd and collided with an unoccupied vehicle parked in a private drive.

The passenger 31 year-old Wetmore man, Troy White died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver, a 15 year-old male from Munising, was transported to UP Health System in Marquette and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Michigan State Police was assisted at the scene by the Munising Police Department, Munising Township Fire Department,and Alger County EMS.