Truck goes off the road, splits power pole split in half

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that occurred Saturday afternoon where the driver of a pickup truck left the road and struck a power pole, shearing the pole in half.

The accident happened just after 2:15 p.m. on County Road 492 near Lake Enchantment Road in Marquette Township. A 28-year-old Negaunee Township man driving east in a Chevrolet Silverado lost control of the truck and left the roadway.

The truck hit a power pole, splitting it in half. The driver and a dog inside the truck both escaped without any injuries.

County Road 492 was down to one lane for approximately an hour while the Marquette Board of Light and Power removed the downed power lines. Residents in the area did lose power as a result of the accident.

Power should be restored to those customers in a matter of hours. The driver was ticketed for careless driving.