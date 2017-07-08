Tanker Truck overturns, spills 100 gallons of fuel

WELLS TOWNSHIP — A tanker truck carrying 8,200 gallons of fuel overturned Saturday morning in Wells Township, spilling 100 gallons.

The accident occurred at approximately 9:20 a.m. near County Road 426 and County Road SY. A tanker truck from Stang WI Corporation was headed westbound to the Arnold gas station, when the 59-year-old driver drove onto the soft shoulder, causing the vehicle to rollover. Fuel spilled out of the truck as a result of overturning on its side.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has been contacted to evaluate the spill and coordinate the cleanup. The man driving the tanker was uninjured in the accident.

The westbound lane of travel remains closed. Officials hope to have it back open Sunday. Stay with ABC10UP.com for the latest on this developing story.