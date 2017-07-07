Small Salmonella outbreak occurs in Marquette County

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP — The Marquette County Health Department is warning citizens tonight about a recent outbreak of Salmonella among residents.

Salmonella is a foodborne illness like E. coli. It can lead to varying types of illness such as vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal cramping.

The health department says these type of foodborne illnesses increase during the warm summer months during picnics and other outdoor outings. In order to avoid a Salmonella outbreak, consider the following tips:

-Avoid cross-contamination in your kitchen

-Wash your hands after handling raw foods

-Wash your kitchen surfaces with soap and water, and sanitized bleach after they have been in contact with raw foods like chicken or burger.

More information can be found HERE.