CHICAGO — K-Mart super stores owner, Sears Holding, announced today that the Escanaba and Monroe locations will be officially closing by this coming October. The announcement was made from Chicago this morning as 35 K-Mart locations are scheduled to close.

This comes less than two months after Meijer opened their superstore in Escanaba. The Chicago representatives could not be reached by phone for comment. Earlier this year, K-Mart laid off employees in an attempt to keep the stores operational.