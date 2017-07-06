Police car involved in accident

NORWAY — Two vehicles were damaged- including a Norway Police cruiser- in an accident Thursday night in Norway.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. C.T. near US-2 and Ninth Avenue, right next to Dairy Queen. The police cruiser sustained heavy front-end damage.

The other vehicle, a pickup truck, was also heavily damaged. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

There’s no word on any injuries or who was at fault.

The Norway Police Department is unavailable for comment at this time. Stay with ABC10UP.com for the latest on this developing story.