Mobile food pantry makes stop in local city

ISHPEMING — The Feeding America mobile food pantry made a stop in Ishpeming today, giving residents the chance to load up on a variety of food options.

The truck stopped in the parking lot of the Ishpeming VFW and volunteers worked diligently to unload boxes full of food. Volunteers helped hand out the food along with load any bins or boxes into people’s cars. For one young volunteer who enjoys helping out his community, he thinks everyone should get involved.

“It’s just fun being able to help people and load up boxes and bring them to their cars. For some reason, it’s just really fun. I think we need more volunteers down here,” said 9-year old Volunteer, William Brangar.

William has volunteered at the food pantry three times so far. The next stop for the truck in the U.P. will be at the Salvation Army in Delta County on Friday, July 12th at 1 P.M.

Anyone from the community is always invited to these events and welcome to bring bins to carry the food with.