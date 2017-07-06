Bike Night fundraiser supports local causes

LITTLE LAKE–The Throttle Bar and Grill in Little Lake was packed full on Thursday, as patrons came out to the restaurant’s Bike Night to raise money for a local organization.

Every Thursday night, the bar and grill holds this event to benefit local causes, and the evening’s recipient was Cancer Care of Marquette County, and the event was sponsored by Marquette Power Sports. Besides food and drinks, raffle tickets and door prizes were up for grabs, and the public didn’t hesitate to support the organization.

“It’s absolutely amazing – if it wasn’t for our community, we would not be able to do what we do here every week,” said Amanda Washburn, owner of The Throttle Bar and Grill. “It’s absolutely amazing what this little community can do in one week.”

“For Cancer Care of Marquette County, it’s going to benefit people that we know, and are affected by this,” said Matt Winfield, from Marquette Power Sports. “It seems like everyone is affected- I’m affected by it, with family, so it really helps everyone out. It’s nice to be able to show support where you can and when you can, and this is just one easy event you can do it at.”

The Throttle would love to see you at their next Bike Night, which is scheduled for next Thursday, July 13th.