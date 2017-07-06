Annual golf fundraiser drives away violence

ESCANABA — Tri County Safe Harbor held their 4th annual Drive away violence golf fundraiser Thursday afternoon at Escanaba Country Club.

The golf scramble is held to raise money to support the victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The event included a fifty-fifty raffle and putt for a buck games. Last year the event doubled the proceeds from the previous year and they are hoping for a similar result this year with a goal of 5,000 dollars. All the proceeds will stay local for the 15 bed emergency shelter.

This organization is focused on assisting people who have been impacted by this widespread issue.

“Domestic abuse affects all age ranges, any race or nationality, and all economic statuses as well. So there is really no one that can go unaffected. We just want to be there for the people in the community,” said Crime Victim’s Advocate for Tri County Safe Harbor, Heather Wentworth.

The shelter serves Delta, Menominee, and Schoolcraft counties. Tri County Safe Harbor received great community support and donations to make the event happen.