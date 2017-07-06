Children summer library program goes green

ISHPEMING — Children got the chance to learn about going green at the Ishpeming Carnegie library Thursday morning.

The Michigan Science Center’s summer library program theme this summer is going green and its teaching children about sustainability. The children are learning through hands on demonstrations and are even designing their own wind turbines. The Science Center program takes a look at how there is a cultural shift in looking at new resources.

An official with The Michigan Science Center says the program is teaching kids about building a better world and how they can do that using sustainable resources.

“We’re looking at futuristic fuels, everything from bio–fuels to sustainable energies like solar and wind and it’s all too relevant in communities like this where we’re using a lot of fossil fuels and in a mining town,” said Director of Innovation and Outreach for the Michigan Science Center, Charles Gibson.

The program has been held in 14 cities in the U.P. including Sault St. Marie, Escanaba, and Ironwood, over the course of 14 days. Their next stop is in Marquette Thursday night where they will be hosting the Energy Science Festival that is welcome to all ages and the last stop on their tour is in Cedarville on Friday.