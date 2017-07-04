Runners participate in annual Firecracker 5K

ISHPEMING — Before all of the parades and activities began Tuesday, around 100 runners took part in the Ishpeming Firecracker Fun Run at the Al Quaal Recreation Area.

With the sound of a whistle, all of the participants followed a pickup truck down the hill and into the woods at Al Quaal. Runners made their way through the trails, which included several uphill climbs.

PJ and Christy Pruett have been in charge of running the 20-plus year-old race for the last three years. All of the money raised from the event goes to support local youth running organizations and activities.

“A lot of them are ex-runners or alumni from Ishpeming High School. They come out and they run it,” said Pruett. “This is a part of the Fourth of July tradition. All of the parents from the cross country and track team come out and they help out. It’s a pretty good time.”

The first male and female runners to cross the finish line won a gift certificate for a new pair of running shoes from Queen City Running Company in Marquette. The second-place finishers each received a

gift card to Congress Pizza.

In addition to the 5K race, there was a one-mile walk and a youth run.