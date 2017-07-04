One dead, three injured in downstate shooting

PONTIAC–Police in downstate Oakland County are still working to determine the cause of a shooting that left one man dead and three teenagers injured.

The shooting occurred in the City of Pontiac just before four a.m. Monday. A twenty-three year-old man died from his injuries. Three teenagers were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office says all three of the other victims are expected to survive. As far as what led up to the shooting, the sheriff’s office reports that its deputies are getting conflicting statements from the victims.

“Yeah he got shot here and it went in and hit some stuff in here,” said William Nelson Jr., that father of a victim. “He might have a colostomy bag for a minute. If you see trouble, get away from it. I’m quite sure they all had to see these people with guns. Just leave.”

At this time no arrests have been made and the incident is still under investigation.