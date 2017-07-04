Midnight parade takes place in Tennessee town

GATLINBURG, TN–Lining the sidewalks and heading down the Parkway, the Gatlinburg Midnight Fourth of July Parade took place for the forty-second year.

The grand marshals of the parade were firefighters, who honored the more than thirty-five hundred first responders who came to help last November when wildfires raged through the nearby mountains.

“It’s always like different every year. It’s so colorful.”

“What was your favorite part of the parade?”

“The cars.”

“It’s my 38th year here. It’s her 11th.”

Among the locals in the crowd were a good amount of tourists, another sign of recovery for Gatlinburg, as they try to move past the fires and continue traditions like this parade.