Locals celebrate holiday with annual parade

ISHPEMING — Parades have been held across the U.P. today in celebration of the Fourth of July, one specifically where dozens of locals attended was the annual parade in Ishpeming.

Residents lined the streets showing their excitement and anticipation for the parade. A variety of floats participated in the celebration; one in particular was the South Shore Fishing Association. This organization is committed to improving the quality of fishing in the U.P., teaching children how to fish, along with giving Veterans a fishing day to thank them for their service.

For one man who’s a veteran himself and involved with the association, being proud to be an American is something people should celebrate everyday of the year.

“I’m looking forward to smiles, it’s the Fourth of July and our country is getting up there, it’s time to be proud to be an American and stay that way on the fifth,” said Captain Burt Harris.

When asking around what people’s favorite part of the parade was, the answer was fairly similar, except for one attendee who enjoys the fireman.

“I’m looking forward to candy,” said 4-year old Parade Attendee, Serenity Brown.

“Probably the candy,” said 10-year old Parade Attendee, Tristan Dean.

“I like the fireman,” said Tanner Dean, 8-year old Parade Attendee.

Volunteers work every year to make this event possible. Fireworks are set to begin around dusk at the Al Quaal Recreation Park.