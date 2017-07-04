Lake Linden holds 4th of July celebrations

LAKE LINDEN– Lake Linden is the place to be for the Fourth of July.

“I grew up in this town and the Fourth of July is the bestest ever,” said Melody

Holmes, who attended the Fourth of July celebration this year. “The fireworks, the

family, the friends, the cocktails, the food, you have to come on down. Come on

down and have a good time!”

The Lake Linden Fire Department hosts the celebration that begins on July 3rd every

year. Lake Linden Fire Department Second Assistant Nick Beneguzo said this is a major

fundraiser for the department and the proceeds go towards buying new equipment.

“I don’t know anything different other than setting it up for the community and

getting everything together and just having a big party for everybody to get

together,” said Lake Linden Fire Department Second Assistant Nick Beneguzo.

The steam train at the Houghton County Historical Museum was open for families to

enjoy, incorporating history and fun to the event.

“It’s over 100 years old. I think last year was it’s 100th anniversary. It spent most of

its life right down in this area hauling copper ore and coal, things like that,” said

Conductor at the Lake Linden and Torch Lake Railroad Jeff Stricker. In the park, there was food and music, and then the fireworks display topped off an enjoyable evening. Tuesday, young and old lined the streets for a look at the Grand Patriotic Parade. Afterwards, they gathered in the park for more music, games and fun.