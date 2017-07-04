Fourth of July breakfast helps local team

TRENARY– Tuesday morning one local community gathered for a 4th of July pancake fundraiser breakfast.

Local families gathered for scrambled eggs, sausage, and pancakes at the Trenary Pancake Breakfast. Every year the annual fundraiser donates all proceeds to a local group, this year all profits made are going to the Superior Central Football team.

“It’s really key for us to be able to depend on the community to be able to cover some of our operational costs,” coach Sam Eggleston said. “So an event like this really makes all the differences in the world for us. This type of community support just shows how important our schools are and how important athletics are to the surrounding community from Superior Central.”

“We have a small community and everything so it’s kind of like a big family,” football player Rouben Sfink said. “So when everybody comes out and supports us it makes everybody happy and it helps our program a lot.”

The community center had a steady crowd all morning. Coaches and players served food and sold tickets showing thanks to the community. The Superior Central football team is self funded, the money raised will go towards new equipment and other team funds.